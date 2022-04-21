A few months ago, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in China. The flagship OnePlus phone was recently launched in the International markets, too. The Shenzhen tech firm will also launch the remaining models in the OnePlus 10 series in the future.

According to a report on Digit.in, OnePlus is currently working on the regular OnePlus 10 phone, which is the direct successor to last year’s OnePlus 9. In collaboration with @OnLeaks, the publisher has posted the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 10.

OnePlus 10 Specifications

The OnePlus 10 reportedly features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It will also support LTPO 2.0 backplane technology, which means the screen refresh rate can vary between 1Hz to 120Hz depending upon the content displayed.

It’s currently unclear whether the OnePlus 10 will be based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus or MediaTek 9000. The company is reportedly testing both the chipset and will finalize the right one for the smartphone soon, as per the leaker. The OnePlus 9 successor will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants.

The regular OnePlus 10 is rumored to have a triple camera setup on the back. The camera module will house a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The handset will reply on a 32MP front camera for taking selfies and video calling.

A 4,800mAh battery will reportedly power the OnePlus 9 successor, and with support for 150W fast charging support, the battery should be fully charged within a few minutes.

Sadly though, the OnePlus 10 could be the first flagship OnePlus phone to miss out on the famous alert slider.

We will hopefully get more information about what the OnePlus 10 looks like in the coming few months. We will also get more clarity on the pricing, release date, and availability in future leaks. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about every leak related to the OnePlus 10.