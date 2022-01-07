OnePlus 10 Pro will become the newest flagship phone in a matter of a couple of days, and the company has been openly talking about it for the last few days. OnePlus has so far officially confirmed some specifications and the color options it will be available in. However, the company hasn’t confirmed everything about the new flagship phone.

According to OnePlus, the new OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in two color options—Emerald Forest and Volcanic Blue. But Developer @realMlgmXyysd has recently spotted another color variant for the smartphone: White.

The Developer has found references of the white color variant of “negroni,” codename for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Additionally, the developer has also posted the Live wallpaper of all three variants, and this means that the OnePlus 10 Pro White color variant was in development(via XDA). It’ll be interesting to see whether it White variant debuts alongside the other two variants.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will hold a virtual event to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in China on January 11. The company will talk about the smartphone at length, explaining all the exciting features, prices, and availability of the smartphone. OnePlus will stream the event live on its website.