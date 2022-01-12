OnePlus 10 Pro has already been launched in China, and while OnePlus hasn’t gone into details about the global launch date of the flagship phone, it seems that people in India won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on the smartphone. 91mobiles has recently spotted the OnePlus 10 Pro moniker in the OnePlus India website source code, hinting that the launch could be imminent.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 moniker was also spotted alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro on the website, though that doesn’t essentially mean that both the smartphones will launch on the same day in India. Either way, we can say with a certain level of certainty that both OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in India very soon.

In one of his tweets, popular Indian tipster, Yogesh Brar said that the Nord CE 2 wouldn’t launch before February. So, how long is ‘soon’, you ask? Well, the official India launch could happen in February.

The listing doesn’t tell us much about these smartphones, but it does confirm that the official name for the upcoming Nord phone will be OnePlus Nord CE 2 and not OnePlus Nord 2 CE. For those unaware, the Nord CE 2 will be the direct successor to the original OnePlus Nord CE.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 rumored specifications

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Ivan features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone will feature a triple camera module on the backside, consisting 64MP main sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP macro. For capturing selfies and video calling, it uses a 16 MP camera, located in the punch hole camera cutout.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It’ll offer Android 12 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be priced anywhere between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000 in India.