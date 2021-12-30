OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly launch in China first, but the company won’t take much longer to bring it to Indian markets, according to sources closer to popular Indian tipster Mukul Sharma.

The tipster, however, doesn’t go into details about the exact launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. Nevertheless, the tipster does say that “India launch is approaching.”

Interestingly, the tipster claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro will go official in China on January 11, contrary to what rumors suggested — that the smartphone will be launched on January 4. Only time will tell who’s right and who’s wrong. Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will go official in January.

Rumor has it that OnePlus will release only the OnePlus 10 Pro in January, while the regular OnePlus 10 model will reportedly be launched in mid-2022. However, the exact launch date of the regular OnePlus 10 is not known yet.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display will have a hole-punch design to house the 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will be based on the recently-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can know more about the OnePlus 10 Pro here.