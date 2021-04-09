Today Microsoft released an update for the OneDrive apps on iOS and Android. The update brings usability improvements to both platforms, but particularly for the iOS app.

The changelog reads:

OneDrive for iOS version 12.23.2 changelog:

You can once again make writes to your OneDrive files from the iOS Files app.

When using VoiceOver on the Plans page, there was no indication that some features required particular plans. This has been fixed and now VoiceOver will indicate when a feature is included with each plan.

The app header would sometimes turn white after using the “Take a photo” command, making it very hard to use the + button, which is also white, in light mode. This has been fixed and the header will stay blue again, keeping the + button visible.

The See All button in the Home view was appearing in English in all languages, which was puzzling. This has been fixed and now you can ‘see’ it appearing properly in ‘all’ our supported languages.

VoiceOver will now read out the buttons in the sign in navigation bar.

Some images would appear squished when viewed in a folder and cropped when tapped on and opened in the app. This has been fixed. Thank you to the observant customers who reported this to us and helped us improve.

OneDrive for Android version 6.27 changelog:

We’ve added a new Home tab to help you pick up where you left off, fast. The new Home tab prominently features your Recent view for easy access to your files and an Offline Files section to quickly access and manage files you’ve downloaded for offline access. Find On this Day for OneDrive personal users, and Shared Libraries for work or school in Home as well. Plus reorder the sections in settings!

Find the updated apps at the links below.

