OPPO Find N 5G was one of the most talked-about smartphones last year, and the hype appears to be real as the number of people interested in buying the foldable smartphone is more than 1 million. This doesn’t come as a surprise as the first batch of the foldable phone was sold immediately after the launch.

However, it’s worth noting that all those who’ve shown interest in buying the device may not end up buying it as they didn’t have to deposit any amount to reserve their orders. OPPO will just notify users when the stock comes in(via GSMArena).

According to Liu Bobbee, Oppo China President, the high demand for the foldable smartphone is due to attractive price, compact design, the fact that the inner display develops no crease.

OPPO Find N 5G is based on Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The most premium model offers 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The foldable smartphone features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13 MP telephoto lens. With a large 4,500 mAh battery, OPPO is claiming to provide all-day battery life. But even if that doesn’t turn out to be true, the 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge can take the battery from zer0 to 55 percent in just 30 minutes.

The OPPO Find N 5G comes in three distinctive colors — black, white, purple.