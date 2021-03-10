As is normally the case, Winfuture has leaked official marketing renders of the latest upcoming smartphone flagship, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Gallery

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch curved display, with a punch-hole front-facing camera. At the rear is the Hasselblad-tuned main camera, with the Sony IMX766 and the Sony IMX789 sensors, each with FreeForm lenses and 50 or 48 megapixel resolution and two additional sensors which appears to include laser auto-focus.

There is also a metal frame, notification slider, and the device will be available in black, green and silver.

OnePlus 9 5G

Gallery

The OnePlus 9 5G has a 6.5-inch flat display and may have a plastic frame, suggested by the absence of antenna bands.

The device features 3 camera sensors and is also Hasselblad tuned.

The device will also be available in glossy black, blue and purple.

Earlier leaks have suggested both devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor.