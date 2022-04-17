Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Current Channel subscribers. The new Office update carries Version 2204 (Build 15128.20126) and adds a new feature to Microsoft Word.

The latest Current Channel Office Insider Preview Build has an improved coauthoring error recovery experience to quickly restore users back to a connected state after experiencing coauthoring errors. You can check out the full official changelog below to know more about the feature.

Below is the official changelog.

Changelog

Microsoft has also released a new update for Office Insiders in the Beta Channel. The update includes improved Recommended PivotTables, which will make the whole experience better, and more intelligent. You can learn more about the update here.

Office Insiders on Mac also received some new features via a new Office update. The new auto-refresh for stock quotes feature automatically be updated every time you open the File and every five minutes thereafter. You can know more about the update here.

Microsoft releases a new Office update every month for Curren Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.