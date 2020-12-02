Latest iOS Office Insider Preview Build brings animated GIFs, play my emails, dark mode toggle, and more

Microsoft has released Office Version 2.44 (20112905) for Insiders on iOS. The new Office build brings a number of important new features, including the ability to call people using voice in Outlook, the ability to ask Cortana to read your recent emails aloud on your iPad, Presenter Coach, support for animated GIFs Office editor, dark mode toggle, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Tell your stories with animated GIFs

Your documents just got snazzier. Animated GIFs are now supported in the Office editor. Previously, animated GIFs were static in the editor. This change will enable animated GIFs to play in the editor in a performant way, with user controls to play / pause.

PowerPoint

Try out Presenter Coach

In PowerPoint, Presenter Coach uses AI to help you rehearse upcoming presentations. For instance, it flags issues such as talking too fast, saying “umm” too much, or just reading the text from your slides. Now that same functionality is available for you in PowerPoint on iPhone and iPad.

Outlook

Play my emails

You can now play your emails by asking Cortana to read your recent emails aloud on your iPad. You can also ask Cortana to flag, archive, delete, and skip messages. This feature is especially helpful to catch up on your email when you’re busy.

Call people using voice

Give your thumbs a break and use voice commands to speed up everyday tasks such as initiating a call. Tap the microphone in the search bar and say “Call Anna” or “Call Anna on Teams” and Outlook will place you a tap away from making that call. Available for eligible accounts in English in the United States.

Dark Mode toggle

In dark mode, if you’re reading an email you want to see in light mode, try our new toggle in the reading pane.

Office

Filter content on Home

You can now filter your content on the Home page by type.