Microsoft has released Office for Mac (Current channel) Version 16.44 (Build 20120602). The latest Insider Preview Build brings new features for Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint. The new Office build includes no bug fixes and improvements.

With the latest Office build installed on your Mac, you’ll get proactive grammar suggestions in Outlook. Excel users will be able to unhide multiple sheets at once, and as per Microsoft, this is one of the most requested features. Other features include the ability to create GIFs with transparent backgrounds in PowerPoint, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Grammar is now available in Outlook for Mac You will now get proactive grammar suggestions in Outlook for Mac. Basic grammar suggestions are flagged as blue underlines. Excel Unhide multiple sheets at once By popular request, this feature helps you unhide multiple sheets at once. PowerPoint Create GIFs with transparent backgrounds When exporting to an Animated GIF, a new option will allow you to make the background transparent. Export animated GIF in a range Select a range of slides when exporting to animated GIF.

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.