In the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build (13707.20008) for Windows Microsoft added a long-awaited feature to Microsoft Outlook desktop client.

Insiders in the Beta channel can now share emails directly into Microsoft Teams chats and channels using the new Share to Teams button.

The feature is better than simply forwarding an email to your Teams channel, as you will be able to select specific people or channels to send it to, and replicates an integration already available to Slack.

How to become an Office Insider

If this is a feature you have been waiting for u can join the Office Insider program directly from your Outlook client by going to File > Office Account and selecting Office Insider.