Microsoft released Office Insider Preview Build for macOS (Insider Fast builds) Version 16.40 (20071905 & 20072109) on July 20 and July 22. The new office build brings new features and bug fixes for Outlook. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
Outlook
New features
- Calendar: Every Meeting Online – all your meetings can now be a Teams or Skype Meeting by default! Manage this in Calendar preferences
- Calendar: use your trackpad to easily swipe through your calendar grid or your My Day mini-calendar for easy access to your day or week
Bug fixes
- Folders: can subscribe to Public or IMAP Folders on macOS Mojave and earlier
- Mail: for Gmail accounts, draft email do not reappear at conversations thread after discarding it
Known Issues
None
To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
