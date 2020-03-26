Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on macOS. The new Build (200318) lets you insert data into Excel from your clipboard, File in your computer. Excel will then convert the image to a table and insert it into a sheet. Apart from that, the update also comes with bug fixes. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel

New features

Screen shot of the ribbon button for Data from Picture.
Insert Data From Picture – You can now insert data into Excel from your clipboard, your iPhone with Continuity Camera, or from a file on your computer.  Excel will convert the image to a table and insert it into your sheet.

To get started, there are 3 options:

Option 1Go to Insert > Data From Picture > Picture From File
Option 2Copy an image of a table to your clipboard, and
then go to Insert > Data From Picture > Picture From Clipboard
Option 3Right-click a cell, and then click Scan Documents
(requires an iPhone configured to use Continuity Camera)

Screen shot of the Data from picture button, and the side pane that shows the progress of analysing the image and then the preview of the data to insert.

Bug fixes

  • Links to external workbooks could break if the workbook was saved on a Windows computer and then on a Mac.
  • Fixed some crashes and other minor issues.
