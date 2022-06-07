Microsoft releases Office Insider Preview Build 16.62.22060500 (Current Channel) for Mac users. The latest build brings with it several new features, including a redesigned dictation feature, new resizable dialogue boxes and faster AutoFilter in Excel, the ability to add closed captions to embedded videos in your PowerPoint presentations, and more.

You read the complete official changelog below to learn more about these new features.

Changelog

Microsoft recently added the redesigned dictation toolbar to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build for Windows users. It’s now rolling out to Office Insiders on Mac. Furthermore, Microsoft recently added the ability to quickly switch to the light mode if they don’t like the dark mode in the document background to Office for Android. Another important feature that made its way to Office is allowing users to record their thoughts using voice in the OneNote app on their Android phones. You can learn more about these new features here.

Microsoft releases a new Office update every week for Current Channel subscribers on Mac, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.