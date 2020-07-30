Microsoft has released a new Office Preview Build for Office Insiders on Android. The new Office Insider Preview Build 16.0.13127.20012 brings a number of useful new features to Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint.

The latest Office Insider Preview Build for Android lets you use your voice to undo, delete, format text, and start lists. Also, you’ll now be able to add text to your PDFs using Microsoft’s text annotation capabilities. The ability to save PDFs as Word documents and to be able to continue reading files from where you had left them are other two useful features that you’ll appreciate in this Office update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook Write text on PDFs You can now add text to your PDFs using our new text annotation capabilities to write notes, fill out forms, or add initials on documents. Start where you left off in PDFs You can now continue reading files from where you had left them. We remember your last read location in PDFs. Save PDFs as Word documents You can now convert your PDF files to Word documents in a variety of ways. There are a few ways to enable this feature: Go to the Actions tab and tap PDF to Word .

tab and tap . Select any PDF file’s triple dot ( … ) next to it from the Home tab’s most recently used items.

) next to it from the Home tab’s most recently used items. Open any PDF, go to more options and select PDF to Word. Word Tell Word what to do Now you can use voice commands to undo, delete, format text, and start lists. How it works 1. On an Android Phone, tap the small microphone icon to toggle on the dictation experience. 2. Tap on the large microphone icon and start speaking. 3. Insert punctuation at any time by saying them explicitly or using the punctuation toolbar. 4. At any time, tap the microphone again to pause dictation or tap the keyboard button to switch back to the keyboard. 5. Fix mistakes by using touch to delete the content and speak again or toggling on the keyboard.

If you’re not a part of the Office Insider program, you can join Office Insider for Android by following a few simple steps. You can click on this link for a step by step installation guide.