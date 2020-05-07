Microsoft has released a new Office Preview Build for Office Insiders on Android. The new Office Insider Preview Build 16.0.12827.20056 brings a couple of new features and no bug fixes and performance improvements.

With the latest Insider Build installed on your Android smartphone, you’ll be able to share a file from the Home tab of your Microsoft Office app to your Outlook app. All you have to do is drag the film file from the Home tab and drop it into the compose message screen in your Outlook app. The new insider build also offers a new feature called Top Results which will bring you the most relevant messages at the top of the search results. You can see the official changelog below.

If you’re not a part of the Office Insider program, you can join Office Insider for Android by following a few simple steps. You can click on this link for a step by step installation guide.