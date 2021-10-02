Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14527.20040 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build adds tons of fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint Office Suite, Outlook. Unfortunately, the update includes no new features. You can read the full official changelog below to know about what’s been fixed.

Changelog

Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the row and column header colors on partial selection were not discernible from the fishbowl color in Dark Gray theme (only present for users with the Fluent UI Coming Soon toggle enabled).

We fixed an issue where users reported it was difficult to tell the selected tabs from the non-selected tabs in the Office light themes (issue only present for users with the Fluent UI Coming soon toggle enabled).

We fixed an issue in the Excel macro language in which the alert dialog box did not show in the proper type.

We fixed an issue with number formats used in Data Type property values for non-English regional system settings.

We fixed an issue where, in some cases, the top rows could appear duplicated in worksheets with Freeze Panes enabled.

We fixed an issue where the BizUD Gothic Japanese font was rendering differently between Office applications. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the document was appearing and disappearing in a flicker motion.

We fixed an issue where emails forwarded with long image URLs wouldn’t display.

We fixed an issue where the BizUD gothic Japanese font was rendering differently between Office applications. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue that caused users of Outlook’s Shared Calendar Improvements feature to experience high CPU usage.

We fixed an issue where a delegate cannot see organizer details in Scheduling Assistant. PowerPoint Notable fix We fixed an issue where the sub-menu opened in the wrong place in a slideshow. Office Suite Notable fix We fixed an issue where Excel now has more control about the input events and users can explicitly decide when they want to start a PTP gesture.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.