Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 14026.20052 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office build adds new data types in Excel in partnership with Wolfram. This will make the process of getting data from the web into Excel and keeping it up to date. The new Office build also has an Accessibility ribbon that offers one consolidated place to look for tools that make authoring accessible content easier. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Linked data types: Real data for real life We’re excited to announce brand new data types in Excel, resulting from our partnership with Wolfram. Have you ever tried to get data from the web into Excel and keep it up to date? Then, you’ll know it’s not for the faint of heart. These new linked data types and smart templates not only save you time but also make keeping data up-to-date a breeze. Learn more > Create content that works for everyone We’ve heard your feedback! We’ve created a contextual Accessibility ribbon that offers one consolidated place to look for tools that make authoring accessible content easier. To try it out, open the Accessibility Checker on the Review tab and the Accessibility ribbon will open automatically. Learn more >

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.