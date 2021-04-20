Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 13901.20216 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office build adds new features to Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook.

Talking about what’s new, the latest Office build brings the ability to import data from dynamics arrays, Present in Teams button, file suggestion when searching. You can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Import data from dynamic arrays You can now use Get & Transform Data tools to import and clean data coming from dynamic arrays in the current workbook. PowerPoint Try presenting in Teams meetings directly from PowerPoint Presenting in a meeting used to be as simple as clicking Slide Show in your PowerPoint deck. Nowadays, even though you may not be in the same room as your audience, we believe your flow to present should be as easy and intuitive – clicking the Present in Teams button in PowerPoint is the only step you need to take to present the deck in your Teams meeting! Learn more > Outlook Receive file suggestions when searching To find your files faster, start typing the title in the Search box to show all related files. You can also search for someone’s name as well as a specific file name if you know it.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.