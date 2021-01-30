Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13721.20008 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings no new features, but you get fixes for a number of bugs found in Excel, Outlook, Project. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Excel
Notable fixes
- We fixed a problem where Excel would unexpectedly quit when you added a Name in the Define Name dialog.
Outlook
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue that caused the encryption icon to fail to display for emails sent using the Encrypt Only option.
Project
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where projects with long Cyrillic names could not be opened through Project Center.
Comments