Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13721.20008 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings no new features, but you get fixes for a number of bugs found in Excel, Outlook, Project. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel

Notable fixes

  • We fixed a problem where Excel would unexpectedly quit when you added a Name in the Define Name dialog.

Outlook

Notable fixes

  • We fixed an issue that caused the encryption icon to fail to display for emails sent using the Encrypt Only option.

Project

Notable fixes

  • We fixed an issue where projects with long Cyrillic names could not be opened through Project Center.
To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.

Comments