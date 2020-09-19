Microsoft releases a new Office Insider Preview Build 13312.20006 for Windows users in Beta Channel. The new Office Insider Preview Build brings new features to Outlook and notable fixes for Word and Excel.

The new Office Insider Preview Build brings a built-in translator to Outlook, allowing users to translate full messages or specific words or phrases. Grammatical assistance is another useful new feature that you’ll see in the Outlook — check out the blue underlined and gold dotted underlines words to review our grammar and advanced style suggestions. The update also includes fixes for issues in Word, Excel, Outlook. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Break the language barrier with a built-in translator Communicate across languages with new translation features in Outlook for Windows. This feature allows you to translate full messages or specific words and phrases. In a message, right-click to translate specific words, phrases, or the whole message. Grammar and style suggestions You can now proactively get grammar and advanced style recommendations as you draft your emails. This is our first foray into providing grammatical assistance by default in Outlook for Windows. Check out the blue underlined and gold dotted underlines words to review our grammar and advanced style suggestions. Learn more > Notable fixes We fixed an issue where when a user copy-and-pastes an email address into the recipient field with the display name, the email address wasn’t always parsed correctly and caused a warning about an invalid email address to appear.

We fixed an issue with Outlook with message set to Do not forward. Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue where when the Office language was set to Spanish, in which data validation lists may not show all the items in the list.

We fixed an issue which could cause an error that “Excel ran out of resources while attempting to calculate one or more formulas.”

We fixed an issue with 2D Map Charts where using VBA to set the colors for the max, mid, and min values for a series was not working.

We fixed an issue where ChartSheet crashed in some cases when a formula is entered through formula bar. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where a user tapping on a tracked change (insertion/deletion) would bring up a comment pop-out.

We fixed an issue with deleting comment callouts in Word.

We fixed an issue with saving Word document that contains citation and equation.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.