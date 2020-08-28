Microsoft releases a new Office Insider Preview Build 13219.20004 for Windows users in Beta Channel. The new Office Insider Preview Build brings a lot of bug fixes and no new features. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Outlook
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue that caused users to be able to send email content that had a “Do Not Forward” policy applied to OneNote when selecting more than one message.
Word
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where the user could not exit the Header/Footer when selecting a comment.
- We fixed an issue that prevented users from seeing comment threads that exceeded the sidetrack boundary because scrolling through the sidetrack was not working.
- We fixed an issue where searching for resolved comments in the sidetrack pane was not working.
PowerPoint
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where the functionality to insert a video was disabled.
Office
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue in the Office Deployment Tool, where configuration was failing when using the RemoveMSI feature with the Office 2007 “Microsoft Application Error Reporting” product present.
- We fixed an issue in the Compress Picture dialog where some user-selected DPI settings were not retained.
To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
