Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Insiders on Windows in the Beta channel. The new Build 13130.20000 includes bug fixes for issues in PowerPoint and Excel, but it offers no new features. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

PowerPoint Notable fixes We fixed an issue where users were seeing the ribbon/title bar not being displayed under certain conditions. Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the user account attributes in Active Directory for “otherTelephone” and “otherHomePhone” were not mapped to the corresponding Outlook LDAP attributes.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.