Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Build 13127.20164 includes new features for Word and Outlook.

With the latest Office Insider Build installed, Insiders in the Current Channel will be able to add comments to objects, @mention colleagues, and resolve comment threads for a better collaboration experience. You can read the official changelog below. Users will also be able to delete email messages and conversations in CML view. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Word Explore modern comments Add comments to objects, @mention colleagues, and resolve comment threads for a better collaboration experience. Learn more > Outlook Delete messages Delete messages and conversations in CML view.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.