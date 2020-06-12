Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 13006.20002 includes a new feature for Excel, and several fixes for Word, Access, and Project. With this update, Excel data types from Power BI are now rolling out to Insiders.

You can now find up-to-date details from featured tables in Power BI datasets within Excel’s data types gallery and refresh on-demand.

Check out the demo of this feature below.

You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Get Organization Data from Power BI using Data Types Excel data types from Power BI are now rolling out to Insiders in organizations with Office 365 E5/A5 or Microsoft 365 E5/A5. Getting the information you need and easily refreshing it is critical to many everyday workflows. We’re giving you access to your company or organization information from Power BI as a data type in Excel, which expands your ability to bring in linked information in your spreadsheets. Learn more Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the major gridlines of radar charts could not be formatted correctly. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the ability to clear formatting within the Comments pane via the Clear Formatting button in the Office Ribbon was not working.

We fixed an issue where changing the size of a table when the ruler is not displayed caused other applications running in the background to start flashing.

We fixed an issue where if Word had a list of more than 50 frequently opened documents, then after saving and opening a document, a revision history would be displayed even though no revisions were made to that document. Project Notable fixes We fixed an issue where a baseline reset or update could change time-phased budget cost/work resources and the baseline could reflect incorrect budget values.

We fixed an issue where the ProjectBeforeTaskChange event didn’t fire when there was a change to the project summary task, either the project start/task field. Access Notable fixes We fixed an issue that caused Microsoft Access to fail to identify an Identity Column in a linked SQL Server table, which could cause rows to be reported as deleted incorrectly.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.