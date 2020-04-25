Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 12810.20002 introduces no new features, but it offers plenty of fixes. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Resolved issues Excel This change fixes an issue where the chart trendline R-Squared value (in the forced y-intercept case) was incorrect even though the LINEST function returns the correct value.

This change fixes an issue where customized chart trendline formatting was not always being saved. Outlook Fixed an issue where the Categorize button for group calendars in the Office Ribbon was disabled.

Fixed an issue where enterprise customers with group folders not implemented or not working, would result in Outlook displaying a “not responding” message. PowerPoint Fixed an issue where hovering over the asterisk (*) symbol did not display the user name and date of the last person to update the document. Word Enabling the option “Show bookmarks” would not display bookmarks. This has been fixed.

This change fixes an issue where text with hyperlinks may not display if the option “Show field codes instead of their values” was enabled.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.