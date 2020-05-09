Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 12829.20000 includes a number of new features, and it also comes with a fix for the Office 365 ProPlus deployment bug. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Tell your stories with animated GIFs: Animated GIFs are now supported in the Office editor – your documents just got snazzier. Outlook Better results—in a jiffy: We’ve updated the Search experience to make it smarter, faster, and more reliable than ever. Learn more

PowerPoint Tell your stories with animated GIFs: Animated GIFs are now supported in the Office editor – your documents just got snazzier. Learn more Word Tell your stories with animated GIFs: Animated GIFs are now supported in the Office editor – your documents just got snazzier. Resolved issues Office Suite We have investigated and resolved the issue where an Office 365 ProPlus deployment via InTune is paused after an OS shutdown.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.