Office.com gets a visual update

Microsoft has given their Office.com web portal a visual make-over, moving from a horizontal to vertical layout and adding a new feature.

The new design (noticed by Alumia) has the app icons running in a sidebar rather than in a line at the top of the page. The old layout can be seen below:

The update also adds the ability to create new document directly from the home screen.

The new portal is currently available to Microsoft 365 Business users and will presumably roll out to regular users in short order.

Via Neowin