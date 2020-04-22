Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on macOS. With the latest Office Build (20042000) installed, you’ll be able to turn on or off the My Day toggle in the Outlook calendar. The update also includes an important bug fix for the Outlook calendar. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook New feature My Day: you can now toggle My Day on or off easily via the toggle button. Bug fixes Calendar: calendar event series will now no longer be deleted after an instance update like dismiss reminders. Known issues No known issues

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.