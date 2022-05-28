Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview update for Office Insiders in the Beta Channel on Windows. The latest Office update has a Build number 15321.20000 and has a version number 2206.

Office Insider Preview Build 15321.20000 introduces a redesigned disctation toolbar in Microsoft Word and Microsoft Outlook apps. It has been redesigned with new visuals, a more responsive user interface, and a smaller size so that the toolbar is more efficient and looks clean. Other than that, Build 15321.20000 comes with many notable fixes for several issues found in Word, Excel, Outlook, Access.

You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

A few weeks ago, Microsoft released many new features for Office Insiders on Windows. Some of the exciting features it introduced were the voice dictation feature in OneNote, a more optimized Microsoft Excel, and more. Recently, Microsoft Office also added the ability to get gather five million responses on a single form. You can read more about what’s new in the update here.

Microsoft releases a new Office update every week for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.