Microsoft has released a new Office Preview Build for Office Insiders on Android. The new Office Insider Preview Build 16.0.13628.20000 adds a couple of useful new features, including the ability to see your top three tasks from Microsoft To Do. The latest build also lets you insert images in PDFs, and it also makes it easier for you to convert image-based productivity workflows to PDFs or PPT. You can read the full official changelog below.

Outlook

See your top tasks

You can now see your top three tasks from Microsoft To Do in your Search home page. Mark tasks as complete from here or tap to do more in Microsoft To Do.

Office

Image-based workflows now easier to launch

Starting image-based productivity workflows such as converting to PDF or PPT is now easier! When Share is tapped from the phone gallery outside the Office app, several actions like Create PPT, Create PDF and more will show up. In addition, if there are any recent screenshots on opening the app, these are surfaced as a suggested workflow. Users can tap on the image to get started!

Insert images in PDFs

You can now add, edit, and delete images inside PDFs by capturing an image from the camera or inserting an existing image from the gallery.