Earlier this week we reported that Oculus might soon launch the Oculus Quest 2. The company was rumoured to announce Quest 2 in 2020 but it was reportedly delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now a new leak from WalkingCat confirms that the new Quest 2 will be launching on September 15. The image shows what looks like a new Quest with an updated controller.

There’s not much known about the Oculus Quest 2 at the moment. We expect the Quest 2 to be available for customers immediately after the launch. While Facebook has not made any official announcements surrounding the Quest 2, we might hear soon from the company if they are planning to launch it on September 15.