Earlier this week we reported that Oculus might soon launch the Oculus Quest 2. The company was rumoured to announce Quest 2 in 2020 but it was reportedly delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, WalkingCat has posted another image showcasing the Quest 2 from another angle. The image doesn’t reveal information about the features or specs of the device.

Earlier today, WalkingCat confirmed that Facebook will be hosting an event on September 15 to launch the Oculus Quest 2. We expect the Quest 2 to be available for customers immediately after the launch. While Facebook has not made any official announcements surrounding the Quest 2, we might hear soon from the company if they are planning to launch it on September 15.