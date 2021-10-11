Samsung has started rolling out the October 2021 security patch to the Galaxy Z Fold smartphones via a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number F900FXXS6FUI5 and is currently rolling out for users in France. The company will make it available in the other parts of the world in the coming months.

However, the firmware update includes no new features apart from the October patch. On the bright side, Samsung claims to have fixed as many as 60 security-related vulnerabilities in the latest patch, and that makes the update super important.

The latest security patch is also available for other high-end Samsung phones, including Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, the first-generation Flip, and Galaxy S21. The company has also started to make the update available for both mid-range and entry-level Galaxy smartphones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold users in the aforementioned countries can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile