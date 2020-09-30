Sony has revealed the upcoming October 2020 PlayStation Plus games. Check them out below:

Vampyr

CURSED BE THE CHOICE… London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal. Will you embrace the monster within? Your actions will save or doom London.

Need for Speed: Payback

Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, you and your crew were divided by betrayal and reunited by revenge to take down The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals and cops. In this corrupt gambler’s paradise, the stakes are high and The House always wins.

Play a varied and challenging world of events as Tyler; the Racer, Mac; the Showman and Jess; the Wheelman. Each driver must take on races, missions and challenges to earn the respect of the Valley’s underground and compete in the ultimate race to finally take down The House.