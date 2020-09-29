October 2020 Games with Gold includes Costume Quest and more

The October 2020 Games with Gold have been revealed and they certainly leave something to be desired.

Check out the full list of October 2020 Games with Gold right here:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – October 1st – 31st

A killer puzzle game where you control Skullface, a psychotic slasher hell-bent on revenge. Slide this adorably demented murderer around hundreds of isometric puzzle levels to squash, flay, and decapitate hapless victims in this darkly comic homage to 80s horror movies.

Maid of Sker – October 16th – November 15th

Brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones. Do not panic…don’t even breathe! Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore. Inspired by the haunting tales of Elisabeth Williams, discover a suffocating family secret with stealth tactics amongst sound-based AI enemies.

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy – October 1st – October 15th

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy is an original third-person action-adventure inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt. Sphinx’s journey will require bravery, agility, and special powers. He will also rely on his reluctant hero friend, the Mummy, to help him when being inconspicuous is the only solution.

Costume Quest – October 16th – October 31st

Rediscover Halloween in this imaginative RPG from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions. Explore the monster-filled neighborhood of Auburn Pines, Autumn Haven Mall and Fall Valley Carnival. Collect magical costumes with super powers, unique weapons and special items as you hunt down quests. Level-up your heroic warrior and battle the evil overlords in this epic adventure to save Halloween!

