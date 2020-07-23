Obsidian reveals Xbox exclusive first-person RPG Avowed

Obsidian has revealed their next big AAA RPG, Avowed, a AAA first-person RPG set within the lore-drenched rich world of Pillars of Eternity.

Avowed will be an exclusive game for Xbox hardware and PC and will launch instantly in Xbox Game Pass when the game releases in the future.

Not much was showed off of Avowed, leading us to believe the game is in early development, especially since this is Obsidian Entertainment’s first game since their acquisition by Microsoft last year.

Check out the game’s trailer below: