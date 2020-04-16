Update: Bloober Team has released a trailer for Observer System Redux, a next-gen version of their sci-fi horror video game.

Coming this Holliday for unannounced next-gen systems – it’s either Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, or both – the next-gen video game will present upgraded visuals in 4K 60fps.

Observer System Redux will introduce new, never-before-played story content and expanded gameplay. Check out the gameplay trailer below:

Original Story:

Bloober Team’s sci-fi horror title Observer is coming to next-generation consoles.

The Blair Witch and Layers of Fear developer revealed that the title could be getting a next-generation glow up for the upcoming PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

The news was revealed via a new teaser trailer for Observer System Redux, a next-gen return to the sci-fi horror world that originally released three years ago. The trailer ends with text telling viewers to stay tuned for a next-gen reveal.