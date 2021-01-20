The Android-based Nvidia Shield streaming box has now added support for both next-gen controllers.

Coming in the newest 8.2.2 update, Nvidia Shield users will now be able to experience games with both the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and the new Xbox Series X/S controller.

To connect the DualSense controller to the Android box, users must hold the PlayStation and Share buttons simultaneously until the light flashes blue. Xbox Series controllers only need the pair button to be held down until the Home button pulses.

Nvidia Shield has also been updated to support Control4 home automation systems. Users who have the service can use the remote or app to navigate the console.

Other enhancements inside the latest security patch, improved IR controls and additional bug fixes.