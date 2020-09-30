Nvidia has released the new Game Ready drivers for the users. The new update brings improved support for Star Wars: Squadrons and fixes a couple of bugs. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:

Fixed Issues in this Release

[Omniverse 2020.2.4496]: Corruption occurs after switching from RTX Real-Time to RTX PathTraced renderer. [200649160]

[Vulkan games]: The GeForce Experience> Performance > Render Latency setting sometimes sticks at 0 on Vulkan games. [3129618]

Multiple G-SYNC Compatible monitors were removed from the G-SYNC Compatible list in the driver. [3130059]

There is a slight increase in the Windows Event Log CPU utilization. [200659659]

NVIDIA Container service may crash upon resume from system sleep /hibernate mode. [200658281]

[Notebook]: Performance Power Mode cannot be set from the NVIDIA Control Panel.[200657525]

Open Issues in Version 456.55 WHQL

Windows 7 Issues

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

Windows 10 Issues

[World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]

[Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]

[Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328] To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.

[YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

[G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]

[GeForce RTX 3080/3090]: Samsung G9 49” display goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]

Note: You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store.

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

You can use GeForce Experience to download the latest GPU drivers. Alternatively, you can head to Nvidia’s website to manually download and update the drivers.