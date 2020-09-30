Nvidia has released the new Game Ready drivers for the users. The new update brings improved support for Star Wars: Squadrons and fixes a couple of bugs. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update:
Fixed Issues in this Release
- [Omniverse 2020.2.4496]: Corruption occurs after switching from RTX Real-Time to RTX PathTraced renderer. [200649160]
- [Vulkan games]: The GeForce Experience> Performance > Render Latency setting sometimes sticks at 0 on Vulkan games. [3129618]
- Multiple G-SYNC Compatible monitors were removed from the G-SYNC Compatible list in the driver. [3130059]
- There is a slight increase in the Windows Event Log CPU utilization. [200659659]
- NVIDIA Container service may crash upon resume from system sleep /hibernate mode. [200658281]
- [Notebook]: Performance Power Mode cannot be set from the NVIDIA Control Panel.[200657525]
Open Issues in Version 456.55 WHQL
Windows 7 Issues
- [Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]
Windows 10 Issues
- [World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When run at frame rates greater than 60 FPS with high display settings, moving characters display minute twitching/stuttering. [200647563]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]
- [Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
- [Fortnite]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys when playing the game at 4K resolution. [200645328] To work around, set the resolution to lower than 4k.
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
- You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store. See “Issues Installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store” on page 21 for more information.
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [G-SYNC]: With G-SYNC enabled on some Freesync displays, half of the screen goes black. [3133895]
- [GeForce RTX 3080/3090]: Samsung G9 49” display goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363]
- Note: You may encounter issues installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store.
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
You can use GeForce Experience to download the latest GPU drivers. Alternatively, you can head to Nvidia’s website to manually download and update the drivers.
