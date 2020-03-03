Amidst growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, NVIDIA has opted to transform its GTC 2020 event from a physical experience in San Jose into a digital conference for all.

NVIDIA announced the news regarding the status of its GPU Technology Conference on its blog. The post also confirmed that anyone who purchased a GTC 2020 pass will be eligible for a full refund. You can read NVIDIA’s full statement below.

NVIDIA has decided to shift GTC 2020 on March 22-26 to an online event due to growing concern over the coronavirus. This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream. We’re working to schedule that and will share details once they’re available. We will be working with our conference speakers to begin publishing their talks online beginning in the weeks ahead. Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/ for updates. Additionally, for those in NVIDIA’s developer program, we plan to schedule availability with our researchers, engineers and solution architects to answer technical questions. Those who have registered for a GTC pass will receive a full refund. Stay tuned for details. We’re grateful to the great many individuals and partners who have worked to support this event and thank them for their understanding during these unusual times.

As mentioned in the blog post, you can visit the official GTC 2020 website in order to stay up to date on what’s going on.

GTC 2020 isn’t the only event affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with GSMA recently announcing its decision to cancel MWC 2020. Facebook also opted to cancel its F8 summit, Microsoft cancelled the Ignite Tour in several countries, and GDC 2020 was officially postponed until later in the year. Facebook has also cancelled its Global Marketing Summit, and Oppo and Xiaomi have both cancelled their respective events.

At the time of publishing, there have been 88,948 cases of COVID-19 confirmed globally, with 2,915 deaths confirmed in China and 128 deaths outside of China.

While COVID-19 should cause only mild illness in the majority of healthy people, there is a risk of serious illness and even death in others. Older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions appear to be more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze, can help to prevent the spread of most viruses and keep yourself safe from infection.

If you have concerns regarding COVID-19, you can visit the World Health Organization website to check on the status of the outbreak and educate yourself on related issues.