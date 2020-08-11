Nreal Light mixed reality glasses now available for $600 in South Korea

Nreal, the developer behind Nreal Light mixed reality glasses, today announced that Nreal Light is now available for consumers in South Korea. Nreal is partnering with South Korean giants LG and Samsung for its launch.

In South Korea, Nreal Light is rebranded as “U+ Real Glass” and it is available as part of a mobile phone plan on the LG Uplus network when you order the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 or the LG Velvet device. This special bundle price brings the price of Neal Light to 349,500 won (about $300). You can also buy the Nreal Light separately for 699,000 won (about $600).

Nreal today also announced that it will be bringing its mixed reality glasses to other markets by end of this year.

Source: Nreal