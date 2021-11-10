Samsung has started rolling out the October 2021 security patch to the Galaxy S20 FE smartphones via a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number G780FXXS7CUI5 and is currently rolling out for users in various Asian and European markets, including Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Caucasus countries, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Nordic countries, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Southeast Europe, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the UK, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. The company will make it available in the other parts of the world in the coming months.

However, the firmware update includes no new features apart from the November 2021 patch. On the bright side, the firmware update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

It’s worth noting that the latest security update is not yet available for the 5G variant of the Galaxy S21 FE. The latest security patch is also available for other high-end Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S21, S20, S10, S9, S9 Plus. The company has also started to make the update available for both mid-range and entry-level Galaxy smartphones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 FE users in users in European and Asian markets can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile