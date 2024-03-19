'Notebook' comes to Edge Copilot on Android via Edge Canary for Android

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Copilot’s Notebook feature is now available in the latest Edge Canary build for Android, as posted on X by Leopeva64. There was some earlier confusion as a Notebook feature was shipped to PCs and mobiles almost a month ago, but it was clarified that it was for the web version. This time, the Notebook feature is specifically for Edge Copilot.

He refers to the web version, I am talking about EDGE COPILOT. — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) March 18, 2024

Jordi Ribas, Corporate Vice President and Head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing at Microsoft, announced the global availability of Notebook via his social media account; Ribas noted that Notebook currently supports input of up to 18,000 characters and is accessible on PCs and mobile devices via copilot.microsoft.com. Gemini 1.5 can process over 700,000 words, just saying, not comparing.

Notebook also remembers past versions of prompts, allowing users to revert to a previous iteration or ask Copilot to make specific changes based on history. This makes it easier to experiment and find the perfect wording to get the best results from Copilot, which makes me think of GPT getting memory.