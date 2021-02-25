Samsung has started to roll out the OneUI 3.1 update to some of its flagship-tier smartphones, including Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Fold. The update carries firmware version N97xFXXU6FUBD and F900FXXU4EUBF for Note10 and Galaxy Fold respectively and weighs more than 1GB.

The OneUI 3.1 update adds some noteworthy new features, including the ability to remove GPS location data from images while sharing them, automatic switching of Galaxy Buds between compatible Galaxy devices, Private Share, Eye Comfort Shield, minor UI changes(via SamMobile).

The update, however, isn’t available for everyone at this point in time. The update is currently limited to Note10 users in Germany and Galaxy Fold users in France. Nevertheless, since Samsung has started to roll out the update, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes available for everyone.

Meanwhile, if you own a Note10/Galaxy Fold and are based in France/Germany but didn’t receive the update, you check for it manually by going to Settings » System update.