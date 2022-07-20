You should expect two things from Netflix‘s upcoming ad-supported tier: a more affordable subscription and irritating ads. Then, there’s one thing you shouldn’t expect from it: all the shows and movies available now on its regular subscription.

Netflix executives announced the detail during the streaming company’s Q2 2022 earnings interview uploaded on YouTube.

“Today, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier,” Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said. “There are some things that don’t — that we’re in conversation about with the studios on — but if we launched the product today, the members in the ad tier would have a great experience. We will clear some additional content, but certainly not all of it, but we don’t think it’s a material holdback to the business.”

Nonetheless, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix has already started negotiations to convince studios like Warner, Universal, and Sony to allow it to include their shows in the ad-supported tier. And with the current situation of Netflix (it just lost nearly 1 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, which, on a positive note, is better than the predicted 2 million), this negotiation should work.