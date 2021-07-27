The new Nokia XR20 smartphone comes with an ultra-solid case and the toughest display glass

Nokia today announced XR20, a new mid-range smartphone that is designed for the long run. The XR20 comes with an ultra-solid case and the toughest display glass to make it scratch-resistant, drop-resistant, temperature-resistant and water-resistant. Like the recent Nokia smartphones, it comes with up to 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of monthly security updates.

The sleek casing is made to the MIL-STD-810H military standard.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is strong enough to resist the whims of kids, the slobber of pets, as well as drops and scratches.

The dual rear camera setup of Nokia XR20 features a 48 MP sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor and dedicated flash for serious detail capture, regardless of the lighting condition.

The new SpeedWarp mode with super-stabilization lets you fast forward to the key moments, while OZO spatial audio capture with wind-noise cancellation makes sure you capture only the sounds you want.

Nokia XR20 dials up the audio with OZO Playback technology letting you experience every booming detail through the extra loud stereo speakers.

Wireless charging and 18W fast charging mean you can ditch the wires and top up faster

Nokia XR20 will cost $549 and it will be available in the US next month.

You can check out Nokia XR20 here.