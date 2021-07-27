The new Nokia XR20 smartphone comes with an ultra-solid case and the toughest display glass

Nokia today announced XR20, a new mid-range smartphone that is designed for the long run. The XR20 comes with an ultra-solid case and the toughest display glass to make it scratch-resistant, drop-resistant, temperature-resistant and water-resistant. Like the recent Nokia smartphones, it comes with up to 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of monthly security updates.
- The sleek casing is made to the MIL-STD-810H military standard.
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is strong enough to resist the whims of kids, the slobber of pets, as well as drops and scratches.
- The dual rear camera setup of Nokia XR20 features a 48 MP sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor and dedicated flash for serious detail capture, regardless of the lighting condition.
- The new SpeedWarp mode with super-stabilization lets you fast forward to the key moments, while OZO spatial audio capture with wind-noise cancellation makes sure you capture only the sounds you want.
- Nokia XR20 dials up the audio with OZO Playback technology letting you experience every booming detail through the extra loud stereo speakers.
- Wireless charging and 18W fast charging mean you can ditch the wires and top up faster
Nokia XR20 will cost $549 and it will be available in the US next month.
You can check out Nokia XR20 here.
Comments