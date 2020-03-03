Nokia’s canceled MWC event is all set to take place on March 19. HMD Global’s chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to confirm that the company has “something very special lined up” for all of us on March 19.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020

Although Juho didn’t reveal anything about the smartphones they are going to launch, rumor has it the company is going to unveil four new smartphones — Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3, and Nokia Originals. The company is also rumored to launch its first ever WearOS-powered smartwatch and an Android-powered feature phone.

NOKIA 8.2 5G SPECS

Nokia’s first 5G smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. It’s rumored to feature either a pOLED display or an LCD display. Other specs include 32MP selfie camera, 3,500mAh battery, 3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is expected to be priced around 459 euros, which roughly translates to $505.

NOKIA 5.2 SPECS

The 5.2 will be Nokia’s budget smartphone. It’s expected to be powered by Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup at the back — 16MP primary sensor and 8MP secondary camera. For selfies, you’ll get an 8MP front-facing camera. Nokia 5.2 is rumored to be priced around 169 euros(~$186).

NOKIA 1.3 SPECS

The 1.3 is going to be the cheapest Nokia phones at the MWC event. The smartphone will be based on MediaTek chipset and will pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It’ll feature a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The is expected to be available at a price point of 79 euros(~87).

Meanwhile, we’ll keep you posted about all the products that the company unveils on March 19.