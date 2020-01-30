It’s been almost a year since the Nokia 9 first came to the market and while the flagship didn’t receive as much success as it’d like, the company is working on a Nokia 9 successor dubbed Nokia 9.2 which will hopefully address most of the major issues that its predecessor had.

There are a couple of reasons to get excited about the Nokia 9.2 flagship smartphone. According to sources close to the development, Nokia 9.2 will be HMD’s first Nokia smartphone to feature an under-display selfie camera smartphone. No reliable sources have been able to confirm the release date of Nokia’s upcoming flagship but if forced to conjecture, I’d say the company might introduce the Nokia 9 successor in the month of February. And if that happens Nokia 9.2 will go in history as the world’s first under-display selfie camera smartphone.

Another aspect that will make the Nokia 9.2 an interesting smartphone is the placement of rear cameras. It’s rumored to dump the rear multi-camera setup of the original Nokia 9 in favor of a traditional camera arrangement. But unfortunately, we don’t know as to what the traditional camera setup will look like.

Rumor also has it that the Nokia 9.2 will be HMD’s first Nokia phone to pack the latest flagship Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 865.

What are your thoughts on HMD’s upcoming Nokia 9.2 flagship smartphone? Do you think the under-display selfie camera will be a big selling point of the smartphone? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.