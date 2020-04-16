While the world is currently in lockdown mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tipsters didn’t let it get in the way of their work — as before, we’re getting all the information about upcoming gadgets before they officially hit the market. HMD’s Nokia branded flagship smartphone, Nokia 9.2 is one of the smartphones that got heavily leaked in the course of the last few days, giving us key information about the smartphone.

Leaks haven’t stopped coming just yet. On Twitter, the famous Nokia Insider, Nokia anew has shared some information about the color options the Nokia 9.2 could be available in. According to the Twitter handle, the smartphone could be available either in Polar Night and Black or Cyan Green and White. What makes the information even more reliable is the fact that Nokia’s CPO Juho Sarvikas had replied to the tweet saying that Polar Night is his favorite.

While the CPO didn’t specifically mention that the upcoming Nokia 9.2 will be available in the Polar Night color option, it’s likely that his reply is confirmatory to the fact that Polar Night is one of the color options the Nokia 9.2 will be available in.

According to previous rumors, Nokia 9.2 is going to be HMD’s first smartphone to feature a 120Hz display panel. Rumor also has it that Nokia 9.2 will be HMD’s first Nokia smartphone to feature an under-display selfie camera.